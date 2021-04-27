Detroit-based Ohly drops debut ‘Landlines’ album on Friday

DETROIT – Ohly, a folk rock act based out of Detroit, is releasing his debut album “Landlines” on Friday.

Christian Ohly said he got his start in music after seeing The Head and the Heart play in Royal Oak. His music is influenced by his older musical brothers, The Head and the Heart, The Avett Brothers and Van Morrison.

“Landlines” features seven songs that flow smoothly together creating an atmosphere of calm while pushing for introspection.

The first song on the album, “Used To Be,” lives up to the “rock” portion of “folk rock.” It’s a thoughtful piece on family, memory and change.

The third song on the album, “Allergies” is a particularly powerful number. Christian Ohly’s voice in this song is especially moving and the lyrics blend perfectly with the instrumentals.

Three songs on the album are available for listeners: University, Light and North of Detroit.

Ad

“Landlines” will be available everywhere on Friday (April 30).

You can find Ohly on Facebook and Twitter.