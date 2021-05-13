Ellen DeGeneres speaks on show ending after 19th season: ‘My instinct told me it’s time’

Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has decided that the upcoming 19th season will be the last, ending in 2022.

DeGeneres made the announcement during the episode that airs Thursday, May 13, explaining her decision to end the show and what she has upcoming for the final season.

READ: Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

“You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time,” she said in a monologue. “As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of…timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter.”

Ad

Watch Ellen DeGeneres’ full monologue above.