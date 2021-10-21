Cue creepy piano music: Test your knowledge of ‘Halloween’ movie with this quiz

Jamie Lee Curtis holds a knife in a scene from the film "Halloween," in 1978.

It’s that time of year when one of the great horror films of all time is shown on many TV stations.

The original "Halloween" movie, which came out in 1978 as a low-budget enterprise but turned into a highly profitable and iconic film, will once again be relived by many in the days surrounding Halloween.

But how much do you know about the classic that also spawned seemingly a million sequels (OK, it was only seven, but you get the point)?

See how much you know by taking this quiz.

This was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.