An early look at best Super Bowl 56 commercials so far

Companies are shelling out the big bucks yet again for a spot during the Super Bowl -- and we’ve got an early look at some of the best commercials already released.

Super Bowl LVI is Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC. The average price for a 30-second ad for Sunday’s game is reportedly around $6.5 million, and as high as $7 million, and spots are sold out. It was around $5.5 million for CBS last year.

In recent years, Super Bowl ads have hit the internet the week before the actual game, so if you’re hoping to see all of them for the first time on Sunday, get out of this article! GO!

Okay, those of you that stayed and want some happiness in your life -- here are some of the best Super Bowl LVI ads we’ve seen so far.

Super Bowl LVI commercials

Lays

This one features two very well known comedic actors -- Paul Rudd and Seth Rogan. They spend some time reminiscing about roads trips and other weird things.

Amazon Alexa

Things go wrong for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost when they find out what Alexa can do.

Budweiser

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl with a Budweiser ad. This one is directed by the incredible Chloe Zhao and it’s dialogue free.

BMW

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this ad for BMW’s electric car line. He plays Zeus, but will the coffee shop get his name right?

Sam’s Club

Comedian Kevin Hart tries to stunt with his VIP status, which literally anyone can get.

Hellmann’s

Kanye West would love this one. Former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo tackles food waste in this spot -- and comedian Pete Davidson.

Planter’s

Former Community co-stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong debate the best way to eat nuts.

Doritos

Another Super Bowl staple. This one is for the birds -- and the crocs.

Planet Fitness

Lindsay Logan makes fun of herself in this star-filled spot for a gym.

AT&T Fiber

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis aren’t related, but they have something in common: Ashton Kutcher. Awkward.

Rakuten

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) goes all in during a high-stakes card game.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is pushing delivery for all things not food, with a few different spots, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah.

Kia

An adorable robot dog escapes an electronics store to chase the love of its life.