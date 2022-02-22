John Mulaney adds 2 Detroit shows to ‘From Scratch’ comedy tour

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: John Mulaney performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on June 22, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest)

DETROIT – Comedian John Mulaney has added several shows to his ongoing “From Scratch” stand-up comedy tour, including two stops in Detroit.

Mulaney will play the Fox Theatre on Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets (starting at $55) for both shows go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian.

In 2018, he traveled the United States with sold out “Kid Gorgeous” tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” Starting March 2022, he’ll be touring with his newest hour “John Mulaney: From Scratch.”

John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday, February 26. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.