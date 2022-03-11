Actor fired by Tom Hanks for having ‘dead eyes’ finally talks to the man himself

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

If you’re subscribed to my newsletter (first of all, thank you!) then you might know that in October I told you to listen to the “Dead Eyes” podcast.

Did you do it? I hope so. Because today is the “Super Bowl of Dead Eyes.” It’s giving me so much joy right now to tell you that Connor Ratliff finally got to sit down with Tom Hanks.

If you’re reading this and know what I’m talking about -- then go listen to the episode here. If you have no idea what I’m talking about you can use that same link to catch up. I recommend starting from the beginning because the time you’ll spend listening to Ratliff (and lots of other funny people) will make Episode 31 worth it.

Ad

The premise of “Dead Eyes” stems from an incident that happened two decades ago. Tom Hanks fired Ratliff from a small role in the 2001 HBO mini-series “Band of Brothers.” Somehow, it got back to Ratliff that Tom Hanks thought he had “dead eyes.”

If you don’t want to listen to the entire show (it’s worth it through), Ratliff suggests listening to episodes 1, 3 and 6. His producers recommend listening to episodes 2, 10, 13, 20 and 27.

Ad

“Tom Hanks and I have yet to appear in the Marvel cinematic universe but episode is sort of like our Avengers Endgame. The big event it’s all been building towards,” Ratliff said.