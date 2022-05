BAY CITY, Mich. – Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are stopping in Bay City on their Rockzilla Summer Tour.

They’ll be playing at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here for $40 for a regular ticket or $70 for a VIP ticket.

Click here to visit the official website and view the other cities they’ll be playing in.

Read: More Michigan music coverage