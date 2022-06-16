Photos: The Band CAMINO headlines Royal Oak Music Theatre

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – , based in Nashville, played a headlining show at the The Band CAMINO while on their second leg of Royal Oak Music Theater The Tour Camino.
The 17-date tour made stops at major cities across North America and featured
and Games We Play as opening acts. The tour was in support of the band’s self-titled debut album which dropped last year. renforshort
The crowd buzzed with excitement while waiting for The Band CAMINO to begin playing and as soon as the lights dimmed the cheering began.
Singer Jeffery Jordan held the crowd’s attention with ease despite fighting a sinus infection. Three days after the Royal Oak show, the band announced they would have to
to give him time to recover. cancel their show in Portland, Maine Ad
The Royal Oak show appeared to go flawlessly with great sound and a spectacular light design that complimented their sound perfectly.
View: More Michigan music coverage The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke) Listen to The Band Camino on YouTube or visit their website .
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.