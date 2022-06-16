Photos: The Band CAMINO headlines Royal Oak Music Theatre

The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Band CAMINO, based in Nashville, played a headlining show at the Royal Oak Music Theater while on their second leg of The Tour Camino.

The 17-date tour made stops at major cities across North America and featured renforshort and Games We Play as opening acts. The tour was in support of the band’s self-titled debut album which dropped last year.

The crowd buzzed with excitement while waiting for The Band CAMINO to begin playing and as soon as the lights dimmed the cheering began.

Singer Jeffery Jordan held the crowd’s attention with ease despite fighting a sinus infection. Three days after the Royal Oak show, the band announced they would have to cancel their show in Portland, Maine to give him time to recover.

The Royal Oak show appeared to go flawlessly with great sound and a spectacular light design that complimented their sound perfectly.

The Band CAMINO plays the Royal Oak Music Theatre on June 10, 2022. (Kayla Clarke)

Listen to The Band Camino on YouTube or visit their website.