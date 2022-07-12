Bruce Springsteen announces Detroit show in March 2023

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. Despite Springsteen's long-time aversion to having his concerts filmed he says it was a superstition a new DVD offers a relatively rare look at him and his E Street Band during a peak period in the late 1970s. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Bruce Springsteen has announced a new North American tour, and it includes a stop in Detroit in 2023.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States, starting in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 1, 2023.

The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

The tour stops at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster starting at 3 p.m. on July 27, 2022. (Find more info here)