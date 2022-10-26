Sam Smith, Kim Petras first publicly nonbinary and trans artists to reach No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kim Petras and Sam Smith perform onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are the first publicly nonbinary and transgender artists to earn a No. 1 song on the Hot 100, according to Billboard.

Their song “Unholy” climbed the charts over the last four weeks and has reached No. 1. Billboard made the announcement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to earn a No. 1 song on the #Hot100, thanks to ‘Unholy.’”

The song was released on Sept. 22 and the music video premiered on Sept. 30. The music video has more than 29 million views on YouTube.

Kim Petras wrote on Instagram, “NUMBER ONEEEE HOT 100! I’m so grateful. Sam I can’t thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point. I’m so honored to be a part of your first number one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point. I love you forever angel Sam.”

“Unholy” is the second single from Smith’s fourth studio album, “Gloria,” which is expected to come out in January. Petras most recent project was the EP “Slut Pop,” which was released in February.

