Award-winning author discusses newest children’s picture book ‘What the Bread Says’

A children’s book author is traveling across the states to discuss her latest book, “What the Bread Says.”

Vanessa Garcia has worked for Caillou, Dora the Explorer, Sesame Street, and many other children’s television shows. With her well-rounded experience in children’s literature, the author has won many awards. Her first picture book has launched this month, and Garcia is touring around the country reading her book “What the Bread Says” to children.

The picture book is about a granddaughter hanging out with her grandfather, where they bond over baking bread. The book teaches patience, hard work and how much fun something can be when you do something with the people you love.

To learn more about the book and Garcia, check out our interview in the video player below.

To keep up with Garcia, check out her Instagram below.