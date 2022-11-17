Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to ‘insufficient’ inventory

FILE - Singer-actress Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of "Cats" in New York on Dec. 16, 2019. A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+. The singer announced Tuesday that folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Ticketmaster has canceled the public sale for Taylor Swift concert tickets due to “insufficient” inventory.

If you’re hoping to get tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live in Detroit, you’re out of luck. Unless you already scored tickets or pay for overpriced tickets through secondary markets or tickets resold through Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster tweeted Thursday afternoon that “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

The U.S. leg of Swift’s tour begins on March 18 in Arizona and wraps up in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Taylor Swift is performing at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9 and June 10.

The verified fan presale started Tuesday at 10 a.m. local venue time. While “hundreds of thousands” of tickets were sold, many people were stuck in a queue for several hours with 2,000+ people ahead of them. People who did get through after hours of waiting were met with little to choose from and high prices.

People who weren’t lucky enough to score tickets during the first presale had a second chance Wednesday afternoon. Ticketmaster held a Capital One Cardholder Presale for Wednesday at 2 p.m. local venue time. That one went about as well as you’d expect if you suffered through Tuesday’s presale to only find disappointment waiting for you at the end of the queue.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were no presale tickets left from the verified fan presale or the Capital One cardholder presale, according to Ticketmaster. They have not said exactly how many tickets were sold, but they clearly didn’t save any for the general public sale.

Tickets through Ticketmaster cost anywhere between $119 to $749+ per ticket, before Ticketmaster’s fees. The fees for a $119 ticket included a service charge of $23.20, a facility fee of $5 and an order processing fee of $5.

