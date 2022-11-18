Taylor Swift releases first statement on Ticketmaster fiasco, says it’s been ‘excruciating’ to watch

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album Anti-Hero released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift broke her silence on the Ticketmaster fiasco Friday.

Swift said that it has been “excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday fans flooded the Ticketmaster website, all trying to get tickets for her “Eras” tour. Many fans were met with long wait times and little, or nothing, to choose from by the time they finally got through the queue.

There was supposed to be a general public sale on Friday, but that was canceled due to lack of tickets.

Ticketmaster tweeted Thursday afternoon that “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

The U.S. leg of Swift’s tour begins on March 18 in Arizona and wraps up in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Taylor Swift is performing at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9 and June 10.

Swift said that although 2.4 million tickets were sold, “it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Read: Ticketmaster expected 1.5M verified Taylor Swift fans but 14 million people, including bots, flooded site

Read Taylor Swift’s full statement here

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.

“And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

Read: Why has buying tickets for Taylor Swift been such a nightmare? Fans met with errors, disappointment