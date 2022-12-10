Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar.

313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.

“It gives us immense pride to have Pine Knob Music Theatre recognized as the number one ranked amphitheater in the world,” said President of 313 Presents Howard Handler in a press release. “From the moment we announced the return of Pine Knob Music Theatre thanks to our proud partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health and Ally in January, concertgoers and artists showed overwhelming enthusiasm for the return to our roots. In addition to our Proud Partners, it’s important to thank Live Nation for their partnership in providing the very best in diverse, world-class entertainment. This remarkable accomplishment capped off a memorable 50th anniversary season.”

Some of the artists that had shows that took place over the summer at the amphitheater were Pitbull, Imagine Dragons, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Stevie Nicks, Backstreet Boys, ODESZA, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Chris Brown & Lil Baby, two Kid Rock shows, The Lumineers and Shinedown.

“This year marked our industry’s return to a full event schedule at our six venues since 2019, and it was great to see people gather and enjoy live entertainment once again,” added Handler. “To have three ranked in the top 15 in their respective categories, it shows Detroit truly is an entertainment mecca and we are extremely grateful for the continued patronage of our guests.”

Along with Pine Knob Music Theatre getting ranked, Little Caesars Arena and the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit were among the top 15 nationwide for different venue categories.