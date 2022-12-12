‘C’mon Down!’: Former ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker celebrates 99 years around the sun

2006: "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker announces that he will retire in June 2007 after 35 years on the game show and 50 years all together in television.

Legendary “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker celebrates his 99th birthday on Monday.

Barker hosted the game show from 1972 through 2007. Comedian Drew Carey took Barker’s place after he retired and has been the host since June 2007.

Below is a mural dedicated to the former game show host on the wall of Studio 46!

Nancy Burnet, a longtime friend of Barker, wrote in a birthday press release that Barker is doing great and is aware of all the birthday love he will be receiving on his birthday.

Before being “The Price is Right” game show host, Barker hosted “The New Truth and Consequences” from 1956 through 1975.

Barker has also made an appearance on the TV series “How I Met Your Mother” and in the movie “Happy Gilmore.”

