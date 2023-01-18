Disney Animation Immersive Experience comes to Detroit next month: Here’s a sneak peak

DETROIT – An immersive Disney animation experience is coming to Detroit next month.

The “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” premiered in Toronto in December 2022 and will come to Detroit on Feb. 9, 2023.

The event presents the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s films in a new way. It includes images and music from films like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen.” It also features classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

Step into the magical world of Disney Animation Studios’ vaults and follow a swirling pixie dut “wish trail” through the galleries.

Attendees will see rarely seen exhibits from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library. That includes a series of animator’s character sketches, an animator’s desk displaying time lapses of character creation, storyboard displays, introductions to some of the amazing animators behind the legacy and more

There are interactive features within the show including a design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections based on the audiences’ movements. The Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Where is it located? At Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit at 311 E Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

How long does it run? It opens on Feb. 9, 2023, and runs through at least May 14, 2023.

How much does it cost? Tickets start at $39.99 and can be purchased online here

Images from the experience

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience opens in 9 cities

The opening dates for each city are listed below:

Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland (850 E. 72nd St.) | Jan. 19, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) | Feb. 9, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit (267 E. Grand River Ave.) | Feb. 9, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver (3900 Elati St.) | Feb. 16, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston (130 Columbus Ave.) | Feb. 23, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio (221 Burleson St.) | Feb. 28, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus (940 Polaris Pkwy.) | April 6, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis (1515 Central Ave. NE) | March 23, 2023

Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas (3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd.) | March 30, 2023

The experience was created by Lighthouse Immersive in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios.