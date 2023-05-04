LiveNation $25 concert ticket week: Which shows are included

The always popular concert week, which offers $25 tickets for summer concerts, is returning in May.
LiveNation is launching their annual Concert Week on May 10-16, offering $25 all-in tickets, including fees. The offer is valid to select shows this summer at multiple venues.
Here are some of the shows including in Concert Week deals:
- 3 Doors Down
- All-American Rejects
- New Found Glory
- Big Time Rush
- Charlie Puth
- Counting Crows
- Fall Out Boy
- Foreigner
- Dierks Bentley
- Incubus
- Janet Jackson
- Keith Urban
- Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
- Logic
- Luke Bryan
- Matchbox Twenty
- Miranda Lambert
- Nickelback
- Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie
- Rod Stewart
- Santana
- Shania Twain
- Tears for Fears
- Thomas Rhett
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- Zac Brown Band
Overall, there are 3,800 shows included in the sale nationwide.
---> You can find the full list plus buying info here from LiveNation
