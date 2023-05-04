56º

Entertainment

LiveNation $25 concert ticket week: Which shows are included

Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Charlie Puth among shows with $25 tickets

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Concerts, Events
Hands up at a concert (WDIV)

The always popular concert week, which offers $25 tickets for summer concerts, is returning in May.

LiveNation is launching their annual Concert Week on May 10-16, offering $25 all-in tickets, including fees. The offer is valid to select shows this summer at multiple venues.

Here are some of the shows including in Concert Week deals:

  • 3 Doors Down
  • All-American Rejects
  • New Found Glory
  • Big Time Rush
  • Charlie Puth
  • Counting Crows
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Foreigner
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Incubus
  • Janet Jackson
  • Keith Urban
  • Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Logic
  • Luke Bryan
  • Matchbox Twenty
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Nickelback
  • Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie
  • Rod Stewart
  • Santana
  • Shania Twain
  • Tears for Fears
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
  • Zac Brown Band

Overall, there are 3,800 shows included in the sale nationwide.

---> You can find the full list plus buying info here from LiveNation

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram