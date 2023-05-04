LiveNation $25 concert ticket week: Which shows are included

The always popular concert week, which offers $25 tickets for summer concerts, is returning in May.

LiveNation is launching their annual Concert Week on May 10-16, offering $25 all-in tickets, including fees. The offer is valid to select shows this summer at multiple venues.

Here are some of the shows including in Concert Week deals:

3 Doors Down

All-American Rejects

New Found Glory

Big Time Rush

Charlie Puth

Counting Crows

Fall Out Boy

Foreigner

Dierks Bentley

Incubus

Janet Jackson

Keith Urban

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

Logic

Luke Bryan

Matchbox Twenty

Miranda Lambert

Nickelback

Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie

Rod Stewart

Santana

Shania Twain

Tears for Fears

Thomas Rhett

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Zac Brown Band

Overall, there are 3,800 shows included in the sale nationwide.

---> You can find the full list plus buying info here from LiveNation