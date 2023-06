After hundreds of auditions, multiple rounds and a big Ford Fireworks performance -- we finally have a winner in our Go 4 It singing competition!

Congrats to Isis Damil! She received the most votes from viewers during the final round live at the Ford Fireworks.

Isis will become the new voice of our Go 4 It campaign this fall, and she has also won a $2,000 cash prize.

Watch her performance at the Ford Fireworks below: