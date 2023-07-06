83º

Can you guess the 5 most popular video games in Michigan? Here’s what one study found

Minecraft tops list of Michigan’s favorite game franchises

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

National Video Game Day is coming up this weekend, and one study set out to determine the five most popular video games in the state of Michigan.

GreatLakesStakes.com used Google Trends to determine which game franchises people searched for and checked Statista’s data on the most-sold franchises of 2022.

From June 27, 2022 to June 27, 2023, these were the top five:

1. Minecraft

2. Pokemon

T-3. The Sims

T-3. Grand Theft Auto

5. Call of Duty

Minecraft had a 52% search interest compared to other topics in that time period, while Pokemon’s search interest was 43%, according to the study.

Click here to read more about the study.

