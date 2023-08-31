Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert movie is coming to AMC Theatres: Here’s how to get tickets

(George Walker Iv, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour concert to the big screen.

The Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film is coming to AMC Theatres in October.

When can I watch the film?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film is opening at AMC Theatres on Friday, October 13.

Every U.S. AMC Theatre location will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The concert is playing at AMC Theatre locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fandango has tickets listed as available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 5.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com

As of 11 a.m. on August 31, there is no wait to purchase tickets through Fandango. There was about a 10-minute wait to access AMC’s website.

AMC Theatre's website at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2023. (AMC Theatres)

How much do tickets cost?

AMC said adult tickets will be priced at $19.89, plus tax, and children’s and senior tickets will be priced at $13.13, plus tax. AMC’s branded premium large-format screens will cost more.

Tickets are non-refundable.

What formats will the concert play in?

The concert film will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, and at AMC’s other branded premium large format screens for an upcharge.

Can AMC Stubs A-List members use their membership?

No. AMC Stubs A-List members can not use their membership to reserve tickets.

AMC is temporarily restricting the usage of AMC Stubs rewards toward online ticket purchases.

AMC is also scaling back its website ticketing availability for most other movie titles.

Watch the trailer below