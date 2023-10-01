October 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in October 2023.

Disney+

Oct. 3: Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale - Episode 8

Oct. 4: Haunted Mansion

Oct. 5: Loki (Season 2) - Premiere

Oct. 13: Goosebumps - Premiere

Max (Formerly HBO Max)

Oct. 1: The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring

Oct. 5: Our Flag Means Death

Oct. 12: Doom Patrol

Oct. 22: AKA Mr. Chow

Oct. 23: 30 Coins

Oct. 29: The Gilded Age

October: Scavengers Reign

Hulu

Oct. 2: Appendage

Oct. 9: The Mill

Netflix

Oct. 4: Beckham

Oct. 4: Race to the Summit

Oct. 5: Lupin

Oct. 5: Everything Now

Oct. 6: A Deadly Invitation

Oct. 12: The Fall of the House of Usher

Oct. 15: Camp Courage

Oct. 17: The Devil on Trial

Oct. 19: Crypto Boy

Oct. 19: Neon

Oct. 19: Bodies

Oct. 20: Old Dads

Oct. 20: Surviving Paradise

Oct. 20: Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

Oct. 27: Pain Hustlers

Paramount+

Oct. 5: Bargain premiere

Oct. 5: Monster High 2 premiere

Oct. 6: The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere* (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Oct. 6: Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere

Oct. 10: Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere

Oct. 12: Frasier premiere

Oct. 16: Vindicta premiere

Oct. 17: Crush premiere

Oct. 24: Milli Vanilli premiere

Oct. 27: Fellow Travelers premiere* (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Prime Video

Oct. 6: Totally Killer

Oct. 6: Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Oct. 10: Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Oct. 11: Awareness

Oct. 12: In My Mother’s Skin

Oct. 13: The Burial

Oct. 13: Everybody Loves Diamonds

Oct. 20: Sayen: Desert Road

Oct. 20: Upload (Season 3)

Oct. 20: Bosch: Legacy (Season 2)

Oct. 24: Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.

(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)

