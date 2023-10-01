October 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in October 2023.
Disney+
- Oct. 3: Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale - Episode 8
- Oct. 4: Haunted Mansion
- Oct. 5: Loki (Season 2) - Premiere
- Oct. 13: Goosebumps - Premiere
Max (Formerly HBO Max)
- Oct. 1: The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
- Oct. 5: Our Flag Means Death
- Oct. 12: Doom Patrol
- Oct. 22: AKA Mr. Chow
- Oct. 23: 30 Coins
- Oct. 29: The Gilded Age
- October: Scavengers Reign
Hulu
- Oct. 2: Appendage
- Oct. 9: The Mill
Netflix
- Oct. 4: Beckham
- Oct. 4: Race to the Summit
- Oct. 5: Lupin
- Oct. 5: Everything Now
- Oct. 6: A Deadly Invitation
- Oct. 12: The Fall of the House of Usher
- Oct. 15: Camp Courage
- Oct. 17: The Devil on Trial
- Oct. 19: Crypto Boy
- Oct. 19: Neon
- Oct. 19: Bodies
- Oct. 20: Old Dads
- Oct. 20: Surviving Paradise
- Oct. 20: Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
- Oct. 27: Pain Hustlers
Paramount+
- Oct. 5: Bargain premiere
- Oct. 5: Monster High 2 premiere
- Oct. 6: The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere* (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
- Oct. 6: Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere
- Oct. 10: Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere
- Oct. 12: Frasier premiere
- Oct. 16: Vindicta premiere
- Oct. 17: Crush premiere
- Oct. 24: Milli Vanilli premiere
- Oct. 27: Fellow Travelers premiere* (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Prime Video
- Oct. 6: Totally Killer
- Oct. 6: Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
- Oct. 10: Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
- Oct. 11: Awareness
- Oct. 12: In My Mother’s Skin
- Oct. 13: The Burial
- Oct. 13: Everybody Loves Diamonds
- Oct. 20: Sayen: Desert Road
- Oct. 20: Upload (Season 3)
- Oct. 20: Bosch: Legacy (Season 2)
- Oct. 24: Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles
