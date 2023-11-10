Michigan’s own The War and Treaty were just nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys

Michael Trotter (L) and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty perform during Moon Crush Music Vacation at Seascape Resort on April 29, 2021 in Miramar Beach, Florida. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The Grammy nominations came out on Friday, and it was a big surprise for Michigan’s own The War and Treaty. If you’ve never listened to The War and Treaty, they need to be added to your next Spotify playlist ASAP. They are just so good.

The band consists of husband and wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, formally Tanya Blount. When she was Tanya Blount, she was seen in “Sister Act 2″ back in the ‘90s as one of the classmates who sings in the choir.

They were nominated on Friday for not only Best American Roots Song for their song “Blank Page,” but they also received a nomination for Best New Artist, which is a pretty big deal for a band that is nominated alongside heavyweights like rapper Ice Spice and others.

The War and Treaty is from Albion, Michigan, but have a great love for the city of Detroit. They played a sold out show at El Club earlier this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they play another show here soon.

In fact, they are singing the National Anthem at this year’s Thanksgiving game for the Detroit Lions.

You can check out a fun video of them finding out the news about the nominations below.

If you want to listen to The War and Treaty, check out their latest album, “Lover’s Game,” below. Congrats to the band!