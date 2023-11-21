How Traverse City native Collin Baja brings Sven to life in Disney’s FROZEN the Musical

DETROIT – Disney’s favorite reindeer is coming to Detroit in the musical adaptation of the blockbuster film FROZEN. To make Sven come alive, Traverse City native, Collin Baja, suits up in a life-sized puppet that brings audiences to awe when the gates to Arendelle open for the first time.

Baja, now residing in New York, still has plenty of family in Michigan and often returns for vacation. He shares the joy of playing Sven across the country in the Tony-nominated musical.

FROZEN is finally making its stage debut here in Detroit, what are you looking forward to?

I’m thrilled anytime we get to come back to Michigan. I’m so excited because I’m just so proud to be from Michigan, but also because my family can come in. It’s always extra special and sentimental.

You’ve been with the FROZEN tour from the very beginning. It’s been about four years since it kicked off, what do you love about it?

The tour started and we got three cities in before a global pandemic altered everything we know about live in theater. So we re-launched in 2021 and that whole first year was just navigating how to do it in a COVID-hybrid world. I keep staying with it because it suits me right now. I’m kind of “dating cities” is what I call it. After 17 years in New York, I want to see where I might land next. I actually love the people. I’m not just saying that. We have a really good collection of behind-the-scenes and on-stage artists and people that I’ve connected to. I’m 38 and so grateful for a steady job.

Elsa, Caroline Bowman, has also been with the show since day one. Do you share a special bond because of it?

Caroline is actually one of my best friends in this whole production. Her husband, Austin Colby, who played our original Hans, we got very close right away in rehearsals. Our pups are just best friends. They traveled with their German Shepherd and my dog, a five-pound Goldendoodle, are best friends. Honestly, Austin and Caroline, they’re two of my very nearest and dearest now. That’s one of the beautiful joys of any job, right? You can make these lifelong chosen family connections.

Dominic Dorset as Kristoff and Collin Baja as Sven. Frozen North American Tour. (Disney)

What is your favorite part about playing Sven?

It’s remarkable to hear all the speculation and admiration for how Sven is brought to life. It’s such a unique, beautiful, jaw-dropping puppet. It’s a great honor, actually, to hear people talking afterwards. They’re still convinced there’s two or three people in it at one time. It’s just a magical moment that’s really fun to be part of.

It’s also a very unique challenge. I’ve never done something like this in my life. I didn’t come from a puppeteer background. It was really exciting because it’s a new way to challenge my body as well. To say it bluntly, it’s challenged my ego, too. You’re not seen, you’re not recognized, you don’t speak or sing. It’s a physical acting role and it’s a beautiful opportunity to remove your ego.

What’s the secret sauce to making a reindeer move as realistic as possible?

Dan Plehal, the actor I share the role with, our Svens are very different. What’s great is that we have such a deep respect for what the puppet is, this beautiful creation by Michael Curry. Inside of it, we both get to bring our own mannerisms or choices to the mix. It’s such a big, beautiful spectacle, but it doesn’t require too much like an ear flick or a side glance, small mannerisms to convey a lot. It’s like any animal in our lives. I look at my dog and the side eye he gives. It’s those little moments that give paragraphs worth of information, but with one small mannerism.

Sven is a very athletic role, how do you maintain that athleticism while traveling all the time?

Sven is something that you adapt to. You kind of figure it out once we went through the puppet boot camp. Over time, the more you do it, you start to recognize where your problem spots are physically. You learn how you can responsibly go to the gym. You can’t be too sore because then all of a sudden you get shaky during the show. So it’s more about taking the resources we have. I make sure that I’m in my physical therapy three times a week with our traveling physical therapist who’s brilliant. I make sure that I warm up really diligently and cool down. And I give thanks. I give thanks every day for having an able body that allows me to challenge it in this capacity.

What should Detroiters expect when they step into Arendelle for the first time?

Spectacle, joy and killer voices. The talent in this show is just amazing. And it’s a big Broadway musical. So it’s all the magic you expect, crazy sets, it’s the in-your-face spectacle while having a very grounded beautiful story. It’s funny because I think people gear it towards just families, but it’s not. It’s a gorgeous Broadway spectacle.

Disney’s FROZEN will be playing at the Detroit Opera House November 29 through December 17, 2023. For showtimes and tickets, visit BroadwayinDetroit.com.