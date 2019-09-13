'3 From Hell' actor Sid Haig recovering after health scare

DETROIT - Sid Haig's wife offered an update on the actor after a health scare last week.

Haig's wife said the "3 From Hell" actor was hospitalized after a fall.

While in the hospital Sept. 5, Haig, 80, swallowed vomit when he was asleep. Medical professionals were able to suck the vomit out and he is breathing well, his wife said. Haig's condition is still being monitored.

Read the full update that was posted to Instagram below:

"Hello everyone,

"I know it's taken a while, but here's the quick and dirty.

"Sid took a nasty spill early last week and went to the ER to make sure everything was ok. It was, but they kept him for a bit for observation. Late last Thursday night he vomited in his sleep. Because he was asleep, the vomit went into his lungs (aspiration). Fortunately, since they were monitoring him, the alarm went off and they were able to get the vomit out and an air tube with suction in. They suctioned his lungs for a couple days and everything came out so they were able to remove the air tube/suction. He's been breathing well for several days now but they still have to monitor for infection to be safe, since the bacteria in the human gut can set up an infection in the lungs when this happens, and are giving him IV antibiotics to protect him. His colour is great (nice and pink), and his vitals are excellent, so while he's not allowed to eat or drink fully just yet, they've started letting him have a tiny bit of juice and water. He kept asking me to just give him the full cup of juice and got quite cranky when I said I couldn't yet, so that's a HUGE improvement. Sid being hungry and thirsty + Sid being cranky and fight-y = Sid getting BETTER. Today went great and he is continuing to improve.

"I apologize for my cryptic post Thursday night/early Friday morning, but what can I say - I was freaking out! What wife wouldn't? And shit got real heavy for a minute there, but he bounced back like a champ!

"So I am making this update now because I finally feel comfortable & calm enough to let you all know he's fighting like a true warrior and he is WINNING the fight!!! Thank you all for your prayers and caring and kindness, and thank you to @choptopmoseley for his supportive posts. They are most appreciated by all of us here at Camp Haig.

"Love and gratitude, and a whole lot of respect, to all of you. Thank you so much for sending your energy to my sweet baby. Love really does conquer all."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.