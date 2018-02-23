6-year-old Detroit dancer, Tavaris Jones, on Ellen today!

Six-year-old dancer Tavaris Jones from Detroit returns to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today, February 23rd. "Ellen" is on at a special time today -- 2 p.m. on Local 4.

Tavaris tells Ellen he charged $5 admission for his 6th birthday party so he can pay his “money bills” and Ellen contributes $20 to his cause.

He shares he wants to grow out dreadlocks and hopes to be a security guard when he grows up so he can protect people. Tavaris also talks about his experience dancing at the Cleveland Cavaliers game and dancing with Steph Curry!

Plus, watch as Ellen surprises him with a brand new swing set for his birthday.

