Aretha Franklin funeral in Detroit on Aug. 31: What you need to know

DETROIT - Four days of events to honor Aretha Franklin will conclude on Friday, Aug. 31 with a private funeral service and celebration in Detroit.

Franklin died Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. At the time of her death she was at home in Detroit surrounded by friends and family.

The events include three days of public visitation, a tribute concert and a funeral service that is sure to draw a huge crowd.

Local 4 plans to carry the funeral live on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

Here's the plan for Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit:

Thursday, Aug. 30: Additional visitation, tribute concert

Third visitation day: The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Where: 8430 Linwood St, Detroit, MI 48206

Tribute concert at Chene Park: A musical tribute for the late Aretha Franklin will be held Aug. 30 at Chene Park in Detroit, organizers announced. The event will be free, officials said. It is scheduled for the evening. Performers and details for ticketing are still being finalized.

Local 4 will air a special on Aretha Franklin Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Funeral service in Detroit

When: 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018

Where: Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48219

Who's performing: An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday morning.

Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin's son, Edward Franklin.

Who's speaking: Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers.

Franklin’s rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

The service will reflect Franklin's strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

Local 4 plans to carry the funeral live on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com. Coverage begins at 9 a.m.

