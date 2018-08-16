Bob Seger, Paul McCartney, Jeff Daniels, Bette Midler, others honor Aretha Franklin

Celebs from around the globe are paying tribute to "The Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday at the age of 76.

Here are some of the tributes from around social media (updating):

"What an other worldly talent. Legendary. Right up there with the greatest singers ever. She will be greatly missed. Irreplaceable." #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/vle4XrBExw — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) August 16, 2018

She made me dance & sing. She gave me soul I didn't know I had. She will never not be in my life. Thank you. Rest in Peace brilliant Aretha — Sally Field (@sally_field) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin... your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations 💛 pic.twitter.com/me6FiFo1lM — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 16, 2018

YALL DONT UNDERSTAND WE JUST LOST THE QUEEN!! I WILL MISS YOU ARETHA FRANKLIN SO MANY NIGHTS YOUR MUSIC SAVED MY LIFE!! REST IN PEACE!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 16, 2018

We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) August 16, 2018

Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation. She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel

Rest In Peace Aretha — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 16, 2018

R-E-S-P-E-C-T — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 16, 2018

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

R E S P E C T — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin

March 25, 1942 - August 16, 2018 pic.twitter.com/gTfTfte1k6 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 16, 2018

Here’s to the greatest voice of all ♥️ Thank you, Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/bzkwfWFWWl — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) August 16, 2018

Deeply sad this morning. Aretha Franklin has left us and her blessed family. She Lifted up the best angels of our nature. May her legacy of truth, love, hope, and joy live on in all of us. — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) August 16, 2018

R.I.P to an all time G.O.A.T. Aretha Franklin! — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) August 16, 2018

RESPECT!!! REST IN PEACE AND POWER OUR TRUE QUEEN ARETHA FRANKLIN. IT WAS AN HONOR TO HAVE MET YOU AND WORKED WITH YOU 😢😢💔💔🙏🏾 #QUEENOFSOUL #ROYALTY #BLACKEXCELLENCEATITSBEST #LEGEND 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/RBIzD0dxaI — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) August 16, 2018

