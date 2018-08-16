Aretha Franklin

Bob Seger, Paul McCartney, Jeff Daniels, Bette Midler, others honor Aretha Franklin

By Ken Haddad
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Celebs from around the globe are paying tribute to "The Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday at the age of 76.

Here are some of the tributes from around social media (updating):

