Gladys Knight tells Local 4 she had 'the same disease' as Aretha Franklin

DETROIT - Gladys Knight, while speaking with Local 4 before Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday, mentioned casually she "had the same disease" as Franklin.

Knight's claimed she and Franklin both had the same disease as she reached the end of a story she fondly shared, in which she and the Queen of Soul were in the same hotel and didn't know it.

"At that time, we shared the fact that we had the same disease," Knight said.

Franklin died from pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type on Aug. 16. It is unknown if this is the disease Knight shared with Franklin.

Knight's publicists denied any illness "that I know of," and was unable to reach out to Knight due to her involvement in the funeral.

