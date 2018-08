President Donald Trump tweeted about the passing of Aretha Franklin on Thursday.

President Trump, joining the chorus of reaction and tributes around social media, said, "She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God."

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

