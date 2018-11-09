Backstreet Boys bringing tour to Detroit in August 2019

DETROIT - Backstreet is coming back - next summer.

Backstreet Boys are bringing their biggest arena tour in nearly 20 years to Detroit next summer.

The group is set to perform at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets (Starting at $29) go on sale Wednesday, November 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. Every ticket purchased to the North American headlining tour will include one (1) physical copy of their 10th studio album DNA.

The Backstreet Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide since their debut album back in 1996.

