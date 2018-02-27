Big Sean postpones tour, in "deep creative space"

DETROIT - Detroit-born rapper Big Sean has pressed pause on a recently announced tour.

Three weeks after announcing the "Unfriendly Reminder Tour," the rapper issued a statement to ticket holders about the postponement.

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio—so, unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour,” the statement says.

“I learned in life you have to follow your intuition—I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.”

The postponement includes Big Sean's stop at Little Caesars Arena on June 2.

So when will Big Sean be back on the road? We'll have to wait and see as no new dates have been provided.

