Burt Reynolds, actor and director, dies at age 82

Burt Reynolds, the actor and director best known for his roles in "Deliverance," "Smokey and the Bandit," "Boogie Nights," and "The Cannonball Run" has died at age 82, according to numerous reports published Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

Burt Reynolds in his 2015 memoir ‘But Enough About Me’: “I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging. Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did" https://t.co/P99pqKTSgg — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 6, 2018

#RIP the fun-loving Burt Reynolds. He was Hollywood's top-grossing star every year from 1978-82, equaling the longest stretch the business had seen since the days of Bing Crosby in the '40s. https://t.co/Y32NKMkvLZ — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) September 6, 2018

