Burt Reynolds, actor and director, dies at age 82

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds, the actor and director best known for his roles in "Deliverance," "Smokey and the Bandit," "Boogie Nights," and "The Cannonball Run" has died at age 82, according to numerous reports published Thursday afternoon. 

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. 

