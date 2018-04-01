Carl Anthony Payne headlines two shows Easter Sunday at Punchline Comedy Lounge

Carl Anthony Payne is headlining The Punch Line Comedy Lounge on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A famous comedian/actor is ending his residency at a local comedy club, and Easter Sunday is the last chance you can see him perform live.

Carl Anthony Payne -- best known for his roles at Cole Brown on Martin, and Walter "Cockroach" Bradley on The Cosby Show -- is headlining his final show at the Punch Line Comedy Lounge on Sunday.

The first show begins at 8 p.m. while the second show starts at 10:30 p.m.

The Punch Line Comedy Lounge is located at 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Tickets are $20 for general seating and $35 for premium seating. Tickets may be purchased by clicking here.

