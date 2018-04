The cast of the summer classic "The Sandlot" reunited to reflect on their memories of the filming, share what life's been like since and toss the ball around again.

The reunion included Smalls, Ham, Squints, DeNunez, Yeah-Yeah, Bertam, and Timmy and Tommy Timmons.

Missing from the reunion was Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez.

Take a look at their interview on the Today Show below:

