Detroit Youth Choir gives update from Hollywood

The Detroit Youth Choir getting ready for their final performance on "America's Got Talent."

Director Anthony T. White, joined by two of his students, spoke with Local 4 on Friday.

DYC will compete with nine other acts for the championship on Tuesday night. Voting will open at 8 p.m. and run through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Kimberly will be taking you behind the scenes with DYC as we follow their amazing journey. Watch her reports on Local 4 News at 5, 6 and 11.

Detroit Youth Choir in 'AGT' finals: How to watch and vote

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.