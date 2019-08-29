Detroit Youth Choir goes to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals

The amazing Detroit Youth Choir rocked the house again last night on "America's Got Talent."

Wednesday they found out that they advanced to the semi-final round of the show during the "AGT" results show, which started at 8 p.m. on NBC/Local 4. Voting for the quarterfinal round ended Wednesday morning.

Seven acts from the Tuesday night's show will move on to the semi-final round of competition.

Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save by using The America's Got Talent Official App or going to NBC.com.

Last night, Detroit Youth Choir performed Carrie Underwood's song "The Champion" -- and it was amazing! The performance received a standing ovation.

Judge Simon Cowell said it was better than their first performance.

Watch Detroit Youth Choir's quarterfinal performance on "AGT" below:

