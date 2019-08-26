Detroit Youth Choir returns to 'AGT' stage Tuesday - and we're excited

The whole country will experience the spirit of Detroit Tuesday night -- and we're excited.

The Detroit Youth Choir is performing on the live quarter-finals of "America's Got Talent," and we are putting the weight of the station behind motivating our viewers and ALL of Metro Detroit to vote for these local student singers.

Anticipation has been building since early this summer, when "America's Got Talent" host Flint native and host, Terry Crews, sent the choir all the way to the live shows. That golden buzzer moment launched a million cheers, tears and "shares" – and now the time for Detroiters to show our support is finally here.

Detroit Youth Choir members are from 8 to 18 years old and practice four nights a week, four to five hours at a time.

"The Detroit Youth choir is a community-based choir. We have a lot of inner-city kids. Some of them have bad home situations or they can be in the streets, there's violence. We give them something positive to come and be a part of," said Anthony T. White, choir director. "We can take that little bit of talent and pour some water on it and grow it."

The quarter-finals with the Detroit Youth Choir airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. Voting goes through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

