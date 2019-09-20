Detroit Youth Choir homecoming celebration held in Campus Martius

DETROIT - In partnership with the city of Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, WDIV-Local 4 held a homecoming celebration for the "America's Got Talent" finalists, Detroit Youth Choir, on Friday at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit.

Full coverage: Detroit Youth Choir on AGT

BIG NEWS: Detroit-area foundations, businesses announce $1M endowment to Detroit Youth Choir

The celebration honored 52 students, music director Anthony White, and the Detroit Youth Choir community as they return home after a stellar run on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

The group finished in second place after final voting.

In June, "America's Got Talent" host and Flint native, Terry Crews, sent the local choir to the quarterfinals with the press of his golden buzzer.

In an emotional display, Crews announced, "Every young man and woman on the stage represents me, and where I came from."

The choir is part of the nonprofit Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company, which helps young people ages 8 to 18, discover and perform music, theatre and dance. White expressed his gratitude to the Detroit community while competing in Hollywood.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to Detroit for being our support system while we're out here," White said. "Who would have ever thought a small choir would be where dreams are made?"

This big event was be hosted by Local 4 News anchor Kimberly Gill.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric Larson, Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti and WDIV-Local 4 Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz joined the community in welcoming home the Detroit Youth Choir.

About WDIV-Local 4

Local 4 News is currently the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. in Nielsen ratings for the Detroit television market. WDIV is the No. 1 NBC affiliate in the top 20 LPM markets. In addition, Local 4's ClickOnDetroit.com is a top breaking news and weather website and the No. 1 news website in Metro Detroit according to ComScore.

About Downtown Detroit Partnership

Downtown Detroit Partnership strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic and government partners to create a vibrant and resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. DDP is responsible for programming, managing and operating several of Downtown Detroit's parks and public spaces. For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.