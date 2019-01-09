INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

DETROIT - Eminem is still the king.

The Detroit-native and music star had a great year in 2018 -- the best of any artist, in fact -- according to a new report on album sales from last year.

According to BuzzAngle Music's 2018 Year-End Report, Eminem sold more albums than any other artist in 2018, moving 755,027 units in album sales.

K-Pop boy band BTS landed at No. 2 with 603,307 units. Chris Stapleton, Metallica, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper and Imagine Dragons rounded out the top selling artists.

The sales came from Eminem's 2018 album, which dropped as a surprise, "Kamikaze," which was the fourth top-selling album of 2018. Sales for previous Eminem albums helped boost him to the No. 1 spot overall.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.