Emmy Awards 2018: Everything you need to know

LOS ANGELES - The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Here's everything you need to know.
“Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, producing his second Emmy telecast in 30 years, is tasked with turning viewership around after the 2017 show’s audience of 11.4 million narrowly avoided the embarrassment of setting a new low.
When are the 2018 Emmy Awards?
Monday, Sept. 17.
What time does the ceremony start?
8 p.m. EST
Who is hosting the 2018 Emmys?
“SNL” faux news anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost.
What channel are the Emmys?
NBC
Who is nominated?
It’s Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” that’s the defending best drama series champ, with HBO’s two-time previous winner “Game of Thrones” the top rival. NBC’s “This Is Us” is the only network nominee in the category. On the comedy side, the front-runners are FX’s “Atlanta” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” with ABC’s “black-ish” the only network show in contention.
The telecast could see a number of record nominations for people of color converted into awards, some historic.
Sandra Oh has the chance to become the first performer of Asian descent to win a lead drama actress trophy for the BBC America’s spy thriller “Killing Eve.” Oh, who’s Korean-Canadian, previously received five supporting actress nods for “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Issa Rae of HBO’s “Insecure” or ABC’s “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross could become the second African-American to win as best comedy actress, following Isabel Sanford (1981, “The Jeffersons”) by 37 years. The field, including Rachel Brosnahan of “Mrs. Maisel,” is wide open, with six-time Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her HBO series, “Veep,” sitting these Emmys out for scheduling reasons.
2018 Emmy nominations include:
Drama Series
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Game of Thrones”
“This Is Us”
“The Crown”
“The Americans”
“Stranger Things”
“Westworld”
Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“GLOW” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)
Limited Series
“The Alienist”
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
“Genius: Picasso”
“Godless”
“Patrick Melrose”
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Ed Harris (“Westworld”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)
Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)
Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)
John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)
Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Laura Dern (“The Tale”)
Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)
Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)
Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)
Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)
Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)
Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)
Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)
Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)
Matt Smith (“The Crown”)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)
Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)
Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)
Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)
Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)
Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)
Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)
Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)
John Leguizamo (“Waco”)
Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)
Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)
Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)
Merritt Wever (“Godless”)
Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”)
Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”)
Matthew Goode (“The Crown”)
Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)
Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”)
Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis (“Scandal”)
Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”)
Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sterling K. Brown (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)
Bryan Cranston (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
Donald Glover (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
Katt Williams (“Atlanta”)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live”)
Tiffany Haddish (“Saturday Night Live”)
Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)
Molly Shannon (“Will & Grace”)
Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish”)
Reality Competition
“The Amazing Race”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Project Runway”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Portlandia” (IFC)
“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)
“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)
“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)
“I Love You, America” (Hulu)
Variety Talk Series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Late Late Show with James Corden
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Television Movie
“Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)
“Flint” (Lifetime)
“Paterno” (HBO)
“The Tale” (HBO)
“Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Netflix)
Structured Reality Program
“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)
“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)
“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount)
“Queer Eye” (Netflix)
“Shark Tank” (ABC)
“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)
Unstructured Reality Program
“Born This Way” (A&E)
“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery)
“Intervention” (A&E)
“Naked and Afraid” (Discovery Channel)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)
“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)
Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program
W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”)
Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”)
RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)
Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”)
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta • FUBU • FX Networks
FX Productions
Donald Glover, Directed by
Atlanta • Teddy Perkins • FX Networks
FX Productions
Hiro Murai, Directed by
Barry • Chapter One: Make Your Mark • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by
The Big Bang Theory • The Bow Tie Asymmetry • CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Mark Cendrowski, Directed by
GLOW • Pilot • Netflix
Glitter Pictures, LLC
Jesse Peretz, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Pilot • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
Silicon Valley • Initial Coin Offering • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg, 3 Arts Entertainment
Mike Judge, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Crown • Paterfamilias • Netflix
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Stephen Daldry, Directed by
Game Of Thrones • Beyond The Wall • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Alan Taylor, Directed by
Game Of Thrones • The Dragon And The Wolf • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Jeremy Podeswa, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale • After • Hulu
MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Kari Skogland, Directed by
Ozark • The Toll • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
Jason Bateman, Directed by
Ozark • Tonight We Improvise • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
Daniel Sackheim, Directed by
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Gate • Netflix
A Netflix Original Production
The Duffer Brothers, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • The Man Who Would Be Vogue • FX Networks
Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Ryan Murphy, Directed by
Godless • Netflix
A Netflix Original Production
Scott Frank, Directed by
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC
Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions, Zadan/Meron Productions
David Leveaux, Directed by
Alex Rudzinski, Live Television Directed by
The Looming Tower • 9/11 • Hulu
Legendary Television, Hulu, South Slope Pictures, Jigsaw Productions, Wolf Moon Pictures
Craig Zisk, Directed by
Paterno • HBO
HBO Films in association with Sony Pictures Television, Levinson/Fontana and Edward R. Pressman/RP Media Company Productions
Barry Levinson, Directed by
Patrick Melrose • Showtime
Sky, West Fourth Films/A Two Cities Television
Edward Berger, Directed by
Twin Peaks • Showtime • Rancho Rosa Partnership, Inc.
David Lynch, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • Episode 2061 • TBS
Jax Media
Andre Allen, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 421 • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
The Late Late Show With James Corden • Episode 0416 • CBS
CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Tim Mancinelli, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Episode 438 • CBS
CBS Television Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Portlandia • Riot Spray • IFC
Broadway Video
Carrie Brownstein, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity • Netflix
Pilot Boy Productions / Lathan TV
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld • Netflix
Embassy Row and Columbus 81
Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by
The Oscars • ABC
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life • Netflix
Broadway Video
Marcus Raboy, Directed by
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake • NBC
NFL Network
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Icarus • Netflix
A Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project, Alex Productions
Bryan Fogel, Directed by
Jane • National Geographic
National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions
Brett Morgen, Directed by
The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970) • PBS
Florentine Films and WETA, Washington, DC
Ken Burns, Directed by
Lynn Novick, Directed by
Wild Wild Country • Part 3 • Netflix
A Duplass Brothers Production in association with Stardust Frames Productions and Submarine Entertainment
Chapman Way, Directed by
Maclain Way, Directed by
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling • HBO
HBO Documentary Films in association with Apatow Productions
Judd Apatow, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure • CBS
WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by
American Ninja Warrior • Daytona Beach Qualifiers • NBC
A. Smith & Co. Productions
Patrick McManus, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board • VH1
\World of Wonder Productions
Nick Murray, Directed by
Shark Tank • Episode 903 • ABC
MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ken Fuchs, Directed by
The Voice • Live Top 11 Performances • NBC
MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc., Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
Alan Carter, Directed by
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
aka Wyatt Cenac • TOPIC.com
First Look Media
Wyatt Cenac, Executive Producer
Chris Marsh, Producer
Darren Goldberg, Producer
An Emmy For Megan • anemmyformegan.com
Abso Lutely Productions
Megan Amram, Executive Producer
Dave Kneebone, Executive Producer
Janel Kranking, Executive Producer
Joseph Carnegie, Producer
Grey’s Anatomy: B Team • ABC (abc.go.com)
ABC Studios
Abby Chambers, Executive Producer
Val Cheung, Producer
Mohamed Saad Mansoon, Produced by
James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)
CBS Television Studios / CBS Interactive / Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Adam Abramson, Executive Producer
Ryan McKee, Executive Producer
David Lamattina, Producer
The Walking Dead: Red Machete • AMC (amc.com)
AMC Digital Legion of Creatives
Alex Coley Brown, Executive Producer
Noam Dromi, Executive Producer
Jay Williams, Executive Producer
Nick Bernardone, Producer
Avi Youabian, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • Comedy Central (thedailyshow.com)
Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host
Steve Bodow, Executive Producer
Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer
Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer
Matt Negrin, Producer
Jocelyn Conn, Produced by
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music
CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer/Host
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Creating Saturday Night Live • NBC (nbc.com)
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer
Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer
Erin Doyle, Producer
Gay Of Thrones • FunnyOrDie
Funny Or Die
Erin Gibson, Executive Producer
Jonathan Van Ness, Executive Producer
Kate Lilly, Executive Producer
Matt Mazany, Executive Producer
Ross Buran, Supervising Producer
Honest Trailers • YouTube
ScreenJunkies
Dan Murrell, Producer
Spencer Gilbert, Producer
Joe Starr, Producer
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Cover Room • NBC (nbc.com)
Broadway Video, Universal Television
Jimmy Fallon, Executive Producer
Chris Tartaro, Producer
Chad Wollett, Producer
Julie Gurovitsch, Producer
Gerard Bradford, Produced by
Mike DiCenzo, Produced by
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
The Americans: The Final Season • FX Networks
Riverside
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer
Joe Weisberg, Executive Producer
Joel Fields, Executive Producer
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown • CNN (cnn.com)
CNN, Roads & Kingdoms
Kate Kunath, Executive Producer
Joey Zadwarny, Producer
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions • FX Networks
More Media
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer
Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer
Tanase Popa, Executive Producer
Jay Leno’s Garage • NBC (nbc.com)
NBC Entertainment and Big Dog Productions
Jay Leno, Executive Producer
Helga Pollock, Producer
Craig Velarde, Producer
David Swift, Producer
Walker Dalton, Producer
Steve Reich, Producer
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo (bravotv.com)
A Bravo Original Digital Series production in association with Magical Elves, Inc.
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer
