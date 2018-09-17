Emmy Awards 2018: Everything you need to know

LOS ANGELES - The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Here's everything you need to know.

“Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, producing his second Emmy telecast in 30 years, is tasked with turning viewership around after the 2017 show’s audience of 11.4 million narrowly avoided the embarrassment of setting a new low.

When are the 2018 Emmy Awards?

Monday, Sept. 17.

What time does the ceremony start?

8 p.m. EST

Who is hosting the 2018 Emmys?

“SNL” faux news anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost.

What channel are the Emmys?

NBC

Who is nominated?

It’s Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” that’s the defending best drama series champ, with HBO’s two-time previous winner “Game of Thrones” the top rival. NBC’s “This Is Us” is the only network nominee in the category. On the comedy side, the front-runners are FX’s “Atlanta” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” with ABC’s “black-ish” the only network show in contention.

The telecast could see a number of record nominations for people of color converted into awards, some historic.

Sandra Oh has the chance to become the first performer of Asian descent to win a lead drama actress trophy for the BBC America’s spy thriller “Killing Eve.” Oh, who’s Korean-Canadian, previously received five supporting actress nods for “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Issa Rae of HBO’s “Insecure” or ABC’s “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross could become the second African-American to win as best comedy actress, following Isabel Sanford (1981, “The Jeffersons”) by 37 years. The field, including Rachel Brosnahan of “Mrs. Maisel,” is wide open, with six-time Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her HBO series, “Veep,” sitting these Emmys out for scheduling reasons.

2018 Emmy nominations include:

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”)

Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”)

Matthew Goode (“The Crown”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”)

Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (“Scandal”)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Bryan Cranston (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Donald Glover (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Katt Williams (“Atlanta”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Molly Shannon (“Will & Grace”)

Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish”)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Television Movie

“Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“Paterno” (HBO)

“The Tale” (HBO)

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Netflix)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“Naked and Afraid” (Discovery Channel)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”)

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta • FUBU • FX Networks

FX Productions

Donald Glover, Directed by

Atlanta • Teddy Perkins • FX Networks

FX Productions

Hiro Murai, Directed by

Barry • Chapter One: Make Your Mark • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Directed by

The Big Bang Theory • The Bow Tie Asymmetry • CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Mark Cendrowski, Directed by

GLOW • Pilot • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Jesse Peretz, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Pilot • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

Silicon Valley • Initial Coin Offering • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg, 3 Arts Entertainment

Mike Judge, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Paterfamilias • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Stephen Daldry, Directed by

Game Of Thrones • Beyond The Wall • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Alan Taylor, Directed by

Game Of Thrones • The Dragon And The Wolf • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Jeremy Podeswa, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • After • Hulu

MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Kari Skogland, Directed by

Ozark • The Toll • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Jason Bateman, Directed by

Ozark • Tonight We Improvise • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Daniel Sackheim, Directed by

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Gate • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

The Duffer Brothers, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • The Man Who Would Be Vogue • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Ryan Murphy, Directed by

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Scott Frank, Directed by

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC

Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions, Zadan/Meron Productions

David Leveaux, Directed by

Alex Rudzinski, Live Television Directed by

The Looming Tower • 9/11 • Hulu

Legendary Television, Hulu, South Slope Pictures, Jigsaw Productions, Wolf Moon Pictures

Craig Zisk, Directed by

Paterno • HBO

HBO Films in association with Sony Pictures Television, Levinson/Fontana and Edward R. Pressman/RP Media Company Productions

Barry Levinson, Directed by

Patrick Melrose • Showtime

Sky, West Fourth Films/A Two Cities Television

Edward Berger, Directed by

Twin Peaks • Showtime • Rancho Rosa Partnership, Inc.

David Lynch, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • Episode 2061 • TBS

Jax Media

Andre Allen, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 421 • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

The Late Late Show With James Corden • Episode 0416 • CBS

CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Tim Mancinelli, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Episode 438 • CBS

CBS Television Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Portlandia • Riot Spray • IFC

Broadway Video

Carrie Brownstein, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity • Netflix

Pilot Boy Productions / Lathan TV

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld • Netflix

Embassy Row and Columbus 81

Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life • Netflix

Broadway Video

Marcus Raboy, Directed by

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake • NBC

NFL Network

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Icarus • Netflix

A Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project, Alex Productions

Bryan Fogel, Directed by

Jane • National Geographic

National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions

Brett Morgen, Directed by

The Vietnam War • Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970) • PBS

Florentine Films and WETA, Washington, DC

Ken Burns, Directed by

Lynn Novick, Directed by

Wild Wild Country • Part 3 • Netflix

A Duplass Brothers Production in association with Stardust Frames Productions and Submarine Entertainment

Chapman Way, Directed by

Maclain Way, Directed by

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling • HBO

HBO Documentary Films in association with Apatow Productions

Judd Apatow, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure • CBS

WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by

American Ninja Warrior • Daytona Beach Qualifiers • NBC

A. Smith & Co. Productions

Patrick McManus, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board • VH1

\World of Wonder Productions

Nick Murray, Directed by

Shark Tank • Episode 903 • ABC

MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ken Fuchs, Directed by

The Voice • Live Top 11 Performances • NBC

MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc., Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television

Alan Carter, Directed by

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

aka Wyatt Cenac • TOPIC.com

First Look Media

Wyatt Cenac, Executive Producer

Chris Marsh, Producer

Darren Goldberg, Producer

An Emmy For Megan • anemmyformegan.com

Abso Lutely Productions

Megan Amram, Executive Producer

Dave Kneebone, Executive Producer

Janel Kranking, Executive Producer

Joseph Carnegie, Producer

Grey’s Anatomy: B Team • ABC (abc.go.com)

ABC Studios

Abby Chambers, Executive Producer

Val Cheung, Producer

Mohamed Saad Mansoon, Produced by

James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)

CBS Television Studios / CBS Interactive / Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Adam Abramson, Executive Producer

Ryan McKee, Executive Producer

David Lamattina, Producer

The Walking Dead: Red Machete • AMC (amc.com)

AMC Digital Legion of Creatives

Alex Coley Brown, Executive Producer

Noam Dromi, Executive Producer

Jay Williams, Executive Producer

Nick Bernardone, Producer

Avi Youabian, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • Comedy Central (thedailyshow.com)

Central Productions, LLC

Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host

Steve Bodow, Executive Producer

Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer

Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer

Matt Negrin, Producer

Jocelyn Conn, Produced by

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music

CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer/Host

Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Creating Saturday Night Live • NBC (nbc.com)

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer

Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer

Erin Doyle, Producer

Gay Of Thrones • FunnyOrDie

Funny Or Die

Erin Gibson, Executive Producer

Jonathan Van Ness, Executive Producer

Kate Lilly, Executive Producer

Matt Mazany, Executive Producer

Ross Buran, Supervising Producer

Honest Trailers • YouTube

ScreenJunkies

Dan Murrell, Producer

Spencer Gilbert, Producer

Joe Starr, Producer

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Cover Room • NBC (nbc.com)

Broadway Video, Universal Television

Jimmy Fallon, Executive Producer

Chris Tartaro, Producer

Chad Wollett, Producer

Julie Gurovitsch, Producer

Gerard Bradford, Produced by

Mike DiCenzo, Produced by

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

The Americans: The Final Season • FX Networks

Riverside

Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer

Sally Daws, Executive Producer

Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer

Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer

Joe Weisberg, Executive Producer

Joel Fields, Executive Producer

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown • CNN (cnn.com)

CNN, Roads & Kingdoms

Kate Kunath, Executive Producer

Joey Zadwarny, Producer

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions • FX Networks

More Media

Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer

Sally Daws, Executive Producer

Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer

Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer

Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer

Tanase Popa, Executive Producer

Jay Leno’s Garage • NBC (nbc.com)

NBC Entertainment and Big Dog Productions

Jay Leno, Executive Producer

Helga Pollock, Producer

Craig Velarde, Producer

David Swift, Producer

Walker Dalton, Producer

Steve Reich, Producer

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo (bravotv.com)

A Bravo Original Digital Series production in association with Magical Elves, Inc.

Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer

Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.