Everything happening on the last day of 2018 GM River Days along the Detroit Riverfront

DETROIT - With two days of music, food, carnival rides and more in the books, Sunday is the final day to soak in the fun at the 2018 GM River Days on Detroit's Riverfront.

Here is everything going on at River Days today:

Music at the Soaring Eagle Stage 11:30 a.m. -- Sami Mei, pop/indie group 1 p.m. -- Drew Schultz & the Broken Habits, soul/Motown group 2:30 p.m. -- Nadir Omawale, funk 4:45 p.m. -- The Gia Warner Band, rock/Americana group 6:30 p.m. -- Alise King, R&B 8:30 p.m. -- Stone Clover, rock

Music at the Michigan Lottery Stage 11:15 a.m. -- singer/songwriter Acoustic Ash 12:45 p.m. -- Billy Gunther, country 2:15 p.m. -- Billy Brandt and the Sugarees, Americana rock 4:30 p.m. -- New World Soul, R&B soul 6 p.m. -- Roots Vibrations, reggae 7:30 p.m. -- Ideeyah, soul/R&B 9 p.m. -- Bob Murray Band featuring Lenny Watkins and Tosha Owens, blues/soul

Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow 3:30 p.m., with emcees at all festival stages. Features military and civilian performers showcasing aircraft and flying styles. The Tuskegee Museum is teaming up with the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association in Windsor to feature World War II aircrafts. The Tuskegee Museum's four-ship formation rounds up the lineup.

Kids Zone The kids zone is located at Rivard Plaza and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This carinval atmosphere is family-friendly and features a monster mural, craft stations, sand art, face painting and more.

Kids Stage schedule 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. -- Cool tricks and funny stuff magic show Noon, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. -- Michigan Science Center stage show 4:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. -- Animal magic

RiverWalk Buskers Noon -- Capoeira demonstration by the Michigan Center for Capoeira Noon to 8 p.m. -- Performances by the Detroit Circus 1:15 p.m. -- Performance by barbershop quartet TITANIUM 2:30 p.m. -- Hula hoop performance by Audacious Hoops 4:45 p.m. -- Dance performance by Motor City Street Dance Academy 6 p.m. -- Ballet Folkorico de Detroit performance 7:15 p.m. -- Vibrophonist performance by The Vibe Man John Davis

Michigan DNR The DNR is providing a rock climbing wall in the William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor Booths will also be set up with educational games, live animals and fishing demonstrations. Archery will also be available, as well as other outdoor challenges.

United States Coast Guard cutter tours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the GM Plaza. The USCGC BRISTOL BAY (WTGB-102) is onsite and free to tour.



General admission to the festival is $3 before 3 p.m. and $5 after 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.detroitriverfront.org.

