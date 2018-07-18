Former WDIV anchor Mort Crim featured in 'Detroiters' episode

Legendary WDIV-TV anchor Mort Crim is taking pitches to appear in a furniture commercial this week in a new episode of Comedy Central's "Detroiters."

Crim retired from WDIV and TV in 1997 and is the real-life inspiration for "Anchorman's" Ron Burgundy.

In a soon-to-be released episode of "Detroiters," Crim is seen hearing a pitch from the show's main characters, Sam and Tim, who play ad men trying to build a local advertising empire.

Since retiring from TV, Crim started his own marketing agency, Mort Crim Communications, and is often featured in commercials for Majic Window.

"Detroiters" airs Thursday nights at 10:30 on Comedy Central.

Watch a clip from "Detroiters" below:

