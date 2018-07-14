Go behind the scenes: Journey, Def Leppard at Comerica Park in Detroit

DETROIT - Years before there was a “South Detroit,” Journey credits Detroit fans and Detroit rock radio with helping launch its rise to mega-hit-making machine.

Friday night, Journey returned the favor by playing it biggest show ever in the Motor City at Comerica Park.

About 30,000 fans packed Comerica for a night of Journey along with Def Leppard, back to back, blasting hits everyone remembers and still rocks to. Steve Perry is long gone, and Journey front man Arnel Pineda has now been with the band longer than Perry was with Journey.

The tunes sing true and the crowd feeds off Pineda’s energy.

Local 4 got exclusive, behind the scenes access to the show and interview with Journey founder, the legendary Neal Schon and his wife, Micheaele. Micheaele has her own streak going, having never missed a Journey show since marrying Schon 9 years ago. The latest count is about 600 Journey shows.

Shawn Ley takes you behind the scenes and right up to the front of the stage to see Journey in action at Comerica Park.

