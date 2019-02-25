Entertainment

'Green Book' director slammed for claiming Shinola 'saving Detroit' at Oscars

By Ken Haddad

"Green Book" was the big winner at the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking the "Best Picture" category, but it was what the film's director said during his speech that has some Detroiters rolling their eyes.

Peter Farrelly, while giving his award acceptance speech on stage at the Oscars, gave a shoutout to Shinola.

"Tom Kartsotis and Shinola watches, they're unbelievable, they're saving Detroit," Farrelly proclaimed on stage.

Here was some of the reaction on social media:

The segregation-era road-trip drama “Green Book” was crowned best picture at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a film that some see as a feel-good throwback but that others ridicule as an outdated inversion of “Driving Miss Daisy.”

In a year when Hollywood could have made history by bestowing best picture on Netflix (“Roma”) or Marvel (“Black Panther”) for the first time, the motion picture academy instead threw its fullest support behind a traditional interracial buddy tale that proved as popular as it was divisive. But Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” weathered criticism that it was retrograde and inauthentic to triumph over more acclaimed films and bigger box-office successes.

It was an unexpected finale to a brisk, hostless ceremony that was awash in historic wins for diversity, including Spike Lee’s first competitive Oscar. More women and more individual black nominees won than ever before.

The Oscars otherwise spread awards around for Ryan Coogler’s superhero sensation “Black Panther,” Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white personal epic “Roma” and the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.