'Hamilton' leads 2018-2019 Broadway in Detroit lineup

DETROIT - The smash hit musical "Hamilton" headlines the 2018-2019 Broadway in Detroit season, along with other big hits.

The 2018-19 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season features seven shows and opens with Something Rotten!, the hilarious new comedy smash, at the Fisher Theatre, September - October 2018, followed by: Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, at the Detroit Opera House, December 2018 – January 2019; The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway and London’s award-winning smash comedy, at the Fisher Theatre, February 2019; The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, an action-packed theatrical adventure, at the Fisher Theatre, March 2019; Hamilton, at the Fisher Theatre, March – April 2019; Waitress, an uplifting comedy with music by Sara Bareilles, at the Fisher Theatre, May 2019; and, Anastasia, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical inspired by the popular films, at the Fisher Theatre, June 2019. Please note that all show dates may be subject to change.



The 2018-19 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season is now available for renewal by current Broadway In Detroit subscribers by visiting www.BroadwayInDetroit.com or by calling the Fisher Theatre at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0. New subscription sales will begin April 27.

Broadway In Detroit season subscribers always get the best seats in the house, the same seats for each show, priority access to buy additional tickets for most season shows and extra attractions, and full exchange privileges at no charge. Another added benefit for subscribers is the ability to post tickets for sale or forward to friends or clients up to two hours before show time via My Broadway In Detroit Ticket Exchange Program. Subscribers also enjoy the ability to have tickets reprinted at the box office for no charge. Subscription prices include parking costs in the Fisher Theatre surface parking lot and deck.

