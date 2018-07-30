Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in August 2018

Lots of new streaming options coming to your favorite streaming service in August 2018.

Netflix August 2018:

Aug. 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched (Netflix Original)

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Aug. 2

Emelie

Aug. 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)

Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)

Like Father (Netflix Film)

Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)

On Children (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

Paid in Full

Aug. 9

Perdida (Netflix Film)

The Originals: Season 5

Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)

Afflicted (Netflix Original)

All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)

Insatiable (Netflix Original)

La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)

Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)

The Package (Netflix Film)

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Zion (Netflix Original)

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Aug. 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Aug. 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 17

Disenchantment (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6-- (Netflix Original)

Stay Here (Netflix Original)

The Motive (Netflix Film)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)

Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

Year One

Aug. 23

Deadwind (Netflix Original)

Follow This (Netflix Original)

Great News: Season 1

Aug. 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)

Ghoul (Netflix Original)

The After Party (Netflix Film)

The Innocents (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 28

The Good Place: Season 2

Aug. 29

Inequality for All

Aug. 31

Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD (Netflix Original)

The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)

Undercover Law (Netflix Original)

Hulu August 2018:

August 1:

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Babe

Be Cool

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

Black Hawk Down

Black Mask

Black Rain

Bluefin

Boomerang

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bratz: The Movie

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Cheri

Cold War

CSNY/Deja Vu

Curse of the Starving Class

Double Whammy

The Elephant Man

Extract

Fled

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Heartbreakers

Heartland: Complete Season 10

Hidalgo

High Noon

Hoosiers

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Hurt Locker

I Went Down

In & Out

Jackie Brown

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kazaam

Loser

The Nasty Girl

The Ninth Gate

No Way Out

Original Sin

Out of Time

Point Break (1991)

Pretty Woman

Private Parts

The Rock

Scary Movie 3

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Sheep and Wolves

Species

Species II

Species III

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today

Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Time Machine

True Colors

The Usual Suspects

Young Guns

Young Guns II

August 2

All at Once

America Divided: 201 Part 1

The China Hustle

Ismael’s Ghost

Available on August 3

En Otra Piel Complete Series

Sharp Edges

August 7

Dating My Mother

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much

Wraith

August 8

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Premiere

Castaways Series Premiere

Blood Ties

August 9

America Divided: 202 Part 2

Baskin

Desolation

Terminal

August 10

Rosa Diamante Complete Series

Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories Complete Season 2

Borg Vs McEnroe

August 11

The Cage Fighter

August 12

Very Good Girls

August 13

The Powerpuff Girls Complete Season 2

August 15

The Actors

America’s Sweethearts

Duplex

The Monkey King 3

August 16

11 Minutes

America Divided: 203 Part 3

Marrowbone

Role Models

August 16

Minding the Gap

Perro Amor Complete Series

Stan Against Evil Complete Season 2

August 21

Eva La Trailera Complete Series

To The Moon and Back

August 23

America Divided: 204 Part 4

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

August 24

Crime & Punishment

August 26

Gangs of New York

Mother!

August 28

Pasion Pohibida Complete Series

August 31

The Terminator

HBO August 2018:

Starting August 1:

17 Again, 2009

The Blind Side, 2009

Fargo, 1996

The Fugitive, 1993

The Good Lie, 2014

Heaven Can Wait, 1978

The Hunted, 2003

It’s Complicated, 2009

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, 2005

Land of the Lost, 2009

Murder by Numbers, 2002

New Jack City, 1991

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Shine, 1996

Super Troopers, 2002

Taxi, 2004

The Terminal, 2004

The Truth About Charlie, 2002

U.S. Marshals, 1998

The Verdict, 1982

Ending August 2:

Storks, 2016

Ending August 31:

All Eyez on Me, 2017

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future Part II, 1989

Back to the Future Part III, 1990

Big Miracle, 2012

Captain Ron, 1992

Diner, 1982

Everything, Everything, 2017

Final Destination, 2000

Friday the 13th, 2009

Gone in 60 Seconds, 2000

Halloween: Resurrection, 2002

In a Valley of Violence, 2016

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

Marauders, 2016

Morgan, 2016

Observe and Report, 2009

Pearl Harbor, 2001

Richie Rich, 1994

Sex and the City, 2008

Snatched, 2017

Stick It, 2006

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005

The Final Destination, 2009

The Great Muppet Caper, 1981

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005

The Italian Job, 2003

Tremors, 1990

Tremors II: Aftershocks, 1996

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2017

West Side Story, 1961

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, 2004

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Series Premieres:

Aranyelet (AKA Golden Life), Season 1 and 2 (8/1)

Animals, Season 3 Premiere (8/3)

Random Acts of Flyness, Series Premiere (8/3)

Hard Knocks, Season 13 Premiere (8/8)

Ballers, Season 4 Premiere (8/12)

Insecure, Season 3 Premiere (8/12)

Series Finales:

Succession, Season 1 Finale (8/5)

Sharp Objects, Season 1 Finale (8/26)

