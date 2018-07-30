Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in August 2018

Lots of new streaming options coming to your favorite streaming service in August 2018.
Netflix August 2018:
Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched (Netflix Original)
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Aug. 2
Emelie
Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)
Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
Like Father (Netflix Film)
Marching Orders (Netflix Original)
Aug. 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)
On Children (Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
Paid in Full
Aug. 9
Perdida (Netflix Film)
The Originals: Season 5
Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
Afflicted (Netflix Original)
All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)
Insatiable (Netflix Original)
La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)
Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)
The Package (Netflix Film)
The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Zion (Netflix Original)
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
Aug. 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 17
Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)
Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6-- (Netflix Original)
Stay Here (Netflix Original)
The Motive (Netflix Film)
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)
Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)
Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 21
Year One
Aug. 23
Deadwind (Netflix Original)
Follow This (Netflix Original)
Great News: Season 1
Aug. 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
Ghoul (Netflix Original)
The After Party (Netflix Film)
The Innocents (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 28
The Good Place: Season 2
Aug. 29
Inequality for All
Aug. 31
Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)
Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
Undercover Law (Netflix Original)
Hulu August 2018:
August 1:
A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Babe
Be Cool
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
Black Hawk Down
Black Mask
Black Rain
Bluefin
Boomerang
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bratz: The Movie
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Cheri
Cold War
CSNY/Deja Vu
Curse of the Starving Class
Double Whammy
The Elephant Man
Extract
Fled
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Heartbreakers
Heartland: Complete Season 10
Hidalgo
High Noon
Hoosiers
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane
The Hurt Locker
I Went Down
In & Out
Jackie Brown
Jacob’s Ladder
Joe
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kazaam
Loser
The Nasty Girl
The Ninth Gate
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Point Break (1991)
Pretty Woman
Private Parts
The Rock
Scary Movie 3
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Sheep and Wolves
Species
Species II
Species III
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Time Machine
True Colors
The Usual Suspects
Young Guns
Young Guns II
August 2
All at Once
America Divided: 201 Part 1
The China Hustle
Ismael’s Ghost
Available on August 3
En Otra Piel Complete Series
Sharp Edges
August 7
Dating My Mother
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
Wraith
August 8
Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Premiere
Castaways Series Premiere
Blood Ties
August 9
America Divided: 202 Part 2
Baskin
Desolation
Terminal
August 10
Rosa Diamante Complete Series
Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories Complete Season 2
Borg Vs McEnroe
August 11
The Cage Fighter
August 12
Very Good Girls
August 13
The Powerpuff Girls Complete Season 2
August 15
The Actors
America’s Sweethearts
Duplex
The Monkey King 3
August 16
11 Minutes
America Divided: 203 Part 3
Marrowbone
Role Models
August 16
Minding the Gap
Perro Amor Complete Series
Stan Against Evil Complete Season 2
August 21
Eva La Trailera Complete Series
To The Moon and Back
August 23
America Divided: 204 Part 4
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
August 24
Crime & Punishment
August 26
Gangs of New York
Mother!
August 28
Pasion Pohibida Complete Series
August 31
The Terminator
HBO August 2018:
Starting August 1:
17 Again, 2009
The Blind Side, 2009
Fargo, 1996
The Fugitive, 1993
The Good Lie, 2014
Heaven Can Wait, 1978
The Hunted, 2003
It’s Complicated, 2009
Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, 2005
Land of the Lost, 2009
Murder by Numbers, 2002
New Jack City, 1991
The Nutty Professor, 1996
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Shine, 1996
Super Troopers, 2002
Taxi, 2004
The Terminal, 2004
The Truth About Charlie, 2002
U.S. Marshals, 1998
The Verdict, 1982
Ending August 2:
Storks, 2016
Ending August 31:
All Eyez on Me, 2017
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future Part II, 1989
Back to the Future Part III, 1990
Big Miracle, 2012
Captain Ron, 1992
Diner, 1982
Everything, Everything, 2017
Final Destination, 2000
Friday the 13th, 2009
Gone in 60 Seconds, 2000
Halloween: Resurrection, 2002
In a Valley of Violence, 2016
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
Marauders, 2016
Morgan, 2016
Observe and Report, 2009
Pearl Harbor, 2001
Richie Rich, 1994
Sex and the City, 2008
Snatched, 2017
Stick It, 2006
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005
The Final Destination, 2009
The Great Muppet Caper, 1981
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005
The Italian Job, 2003
Tremors, 1990
Tremors II: Aftershocks, 1996
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2017
West Side Story, 1961
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, 2004
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Series Premieres:
Aranyelet (AKA Golden Life), Season 1 and 2 (8/1)
Animals, Season 3 Premiere (8/3)
Random Acts of Flyness, Series Premiere (8/3)
Hard Knocks, Season 13 Premiere (8/8)
Ballers, Season 4 Premiere (8/12)
Insecure, Season 3 Premiere (8/12)
Series Finales:
Succession, Season 1 Finale (8/5)
Sharp Objects, Season 1 Finale (8/26)
