Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in July 2018

There are plenty of new releases coming to your favorite streaming platforms in July 2018.

Netflix

Arriving July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

The Boondock Saints

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

The Princess Diaries

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

The Voices

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup (Netflix Original)

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original)

First Team: Juventus: Part B (Netflix Original)

Free Rein: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sacred Games (Netflix Original)

Samantha! (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (Netflix Original)

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Original Film)

The Skin of The Wolf (Netflix Original Film)

White Fang (Netflix Original Film)

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends (Netflix Original Film)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix Original)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Netflix Original)

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

July 20

Amazing Interiors (Netflix Original)

Dark Tourist (Netflix Original)

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose (Netflix Original Film)

Father of the Year (Netflix Original Film)

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 22

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

July 24

The Warning (Netflix Original Film)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix Original)

July 27

The Bleeding Edge (Netflix Original)

Cupcake & Dino – General Services (Netflix Original)

Extinction (Netflix Original Film)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Welcome to the Family (Netflix Original)

July 28

The Company Men

Shameless: Season 8

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Date not announced

El Chapo: Season 3

Leaving July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

The Art of War

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

An Honest Liar

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving July 8

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving July 14

Wild Hogs

Leaving July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving July 16

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving July 29

The Den

Leaving July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

Hulu

Arriving July 1

20 Weeks (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension (1984)

All Is Lost (2013)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs (2016)

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze (2016)

Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games (2014)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)

Analyze That (2002)

Analyze This (1999)

And God Created Woman (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Assassination (1987)

At Middleton (2013)

Avenging Force (1986)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

Barfly (1987)

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Before Midnight (2013)

Beyond Borders (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1988)

Body Count (1997)

Bound (1996)

Braveheart (1995)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Clue (1985)

Cyborg (1989)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Delta Force (1986)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. T and the Women (2000)

Election (1999)

The Eternal (1998)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Evolution (2001)

The Fourth War (1990)

Get Real (1999)

Go (1999)

The Honeymooners (2005)

House Arrest (1996)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Just Before I Go (2014)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Ladybugs (1992)

Last Castle (2001)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Le Ride (2016)

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst (2017)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

The Mechanic (1972)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Mimic (1997)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Next (2007)

Number One with a Bullet (1987)

One Direction: This is Us (2013)

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer (2017)

The Phantom (1996)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pawn (2013)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

The Rundown (2003)

Sahara (2005)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooter (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Street Smart (1987)

Superstar (1999)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Trade (2007)

Witness (1985)

Wooly Boys (2004)

Alone: Complete Season 3 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Season 17 (History)

American Ripper: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ancient Top 10: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 4 (History)

Doomsday Preppers: Complete Season 2 (Nat Geo)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 4 (History)

Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 2 (History)

Hoarders: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1 (History)

Intervention: Complete Season 17 (A&E)

The Librarians: Complete Season 4 (TNT)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Lifetime)

The Murder of Laci Peterson: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (History)

Project Runway: Complete Season 16 (Lifetime)

When Sharks Attack: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Nat Geo)

Who Killed Tupac?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 5 (Nat Geo)

July 2

UnREAL: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

July 3

Borg vs McEnroe (2018)

July 6

Heart of Nuba (2016)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & Que’: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Complete Seasons 24 & 25 (Food Network)

Food Network Star Kids: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 14 (E!)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 3 (Food Network)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The League of Gentlemen: Complete Seasons 1-4 (BBCA)

Man Finds Food: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Man Fire Food: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)

Teen Titans Go!: Complete Season 4B (Cartoon Network)

You’re the Worst: Complete Season 4 (FX)

July 8

Mary Kills People: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom (2017)

July 9

In a World (2013)

Serena (2014)

July 10

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

Cover Versions (2017)

Zombie Spring Breakers (2016)

July 11

Harlots: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 13

Build Small, Live Anywhere: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 18 & 29 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 7 (Travel Channel)

Home Town: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 109 (HGTV)

Iron Chef Gauntlet: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Letterkenny: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (DHX)

Love It or List It, Too: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (Food Network)

July 14

Better Things: Complete Season 2 (FX)

July 17

Sharp Edges (2018)

July 20

Ballet Now (Hulu Original Documentary)

Embrace of the Serpent (2015)

The Last Ship: Complete Season 4 (TNT)

This Country: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBCA)

Trial & Error: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

July 21

Justice League Action: Complete Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Status Update (2018)

July 22

Leaning into the Wind (2018)

July 24

The Thundermans: Complete Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

July 25

Black Cop (2017)

Castle Rock: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Humans: Complete Season 2 (Endemol)

Alone Together: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

July 27

The Glass Castle (2017)

July 28

Friends with Kids (2012)

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

July 30

Before We Vanish (2018)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

July 31

Casual: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Blue (2004)

Leaving July 31

3 Ways to Get a Husband (2009)

Baby Boom (1997)

Barefoot (2014)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Braveheart (1995)

Bride and Prejudice (2004)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Emperor (2012)

Felony (2014)

Flashback (1990)

Foxfire (1996)

Funny about Love (1990)

Hackers (1995)

Hellbenders 3D (2012)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Love is a Gun (1994)

Malena (2000)

Man of the House (2005)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

New Guy (2002)

Ninja Masters (2009)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

School Ties (2003)

Starting out in the Evening (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

To Rome with Love (2012)

Traffic (2000)

Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)

Untamed Heart (1993)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Windwalker (1980)

xXx (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

Z for Zachariah (2015)

HBO

Arriving July 1

All About Steve (2009)

Away We Go (2009)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2 (2004)

Batman (1966)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Blow (2001)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Liar Liar (1997)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Princess Bride (1987)

State of Play (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Whip It (1992)

Ending July 9

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Ending July 31

Addicted to Love (1997)

Bad Company (2002)

Bird on a Wire (1990)

The Bone Collector (1999)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Dragonfly (2002)

Get Out (2017)

Going in Style (2017)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Heartbreak Ridge (1986)

Ice Princess (2005)

National Security (2003)

Pitch Black (2000)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Snow Dogs (2002)

The Take (2016)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Unforgettable (2017)

Wilson (2017)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

