Howard Stern renews vows on 'Ellen' today, gives her a passionate kiss before remarrying his wife

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Howard Stern makes his very first appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," airing today, at 3 p.m.

For his debut, the world-renowned radio host suggests that he and Ellen create a controversial photo that will get everyone talking.

During this new episode, Ellen admits she was “scared to death” of Howard at the start of her career and the shock jock then shares how moved he was by Ellen's interview on “The Howard Stern Show” back in 2015.

The "Howard Stern Comes Again" author also tells Ellen about hosting Seth Rogen and Snoop Dogg on his radio show to educate his staff about marijuana and calls them the “Cheech and Chong" of their generation.

Plus, Howard confesses he proposed to his wife, Beth, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” thinking she would say no on television. Since she unexpectedly said yes and ruined the bit, Ellen sets up an impromptu vow renewal officiated by former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood.

Don't miss Howard Stern on Ellen today at 3 p.m. on Local 4!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.