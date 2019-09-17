IHOP debuts spooky Addams Family-inspired menu

The new Addams Family menu at IHOP. (Photo: IHOP)

DETROIT - Purple whipped topping garnishes the sweet treats on a new Addams Family-inspired menu at IHOP.

The breakfast food chain unveiled a spooky menu ahead of the release of "The Addams Family" movie. The animated film will be released Oct. 11.

The menu includes Wednesday's Web-Cakes, Morticia's Haunted Hot Chocolate, Gomez's Green Chile Omelette, Uncle Fester's Chocolate Ice Scream Shake and a Kooky Kids Combo.

The limited-edition menu will be available through Nov. 3.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.