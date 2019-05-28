Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer continues his winning streak, closing in on Ken Jennings' record

You can watch "Jeopardy!" history being made weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4. James Holzhauer is a game show phenom - setting records and continuing his winning streak.

Tonight, Sara Feeney, a Livonia stay-at-home mom, faces off with Holzhauer. Does she have what it takes? Tune in to find out.

On May 24, 2019, Holzhauer passed the $2 million mark. After Monday's game, his 28-day winnings total was $2,195,557.



Ken Jennings still retains the "Jeopardy!" records for Highest Winnings (regular-season play) and Consecutive Games Won, earning $2,520,700 during his 74-game winning streak.

Holzhauer talked about his method and aggressive betting strategy with The New York Times in April.

"You can see as soon as I get control of the board in the first game, I’m going for the $1,000 clues whenever I have the opportunity," he said. "The fact that I win and lose money all the time helps desensitize me, so I can write down $60,000 as the Final Jeopardy wager and not be trembling at the thought of losing that money."

Originally from Naperville, Illinois, the 34-year-old Las Vegas resident makes his money betting on sports.

